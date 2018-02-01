

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $2.37 billion, or $5.42 per share. This was up from $367 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $26.39 billion. This was up from $20.71 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.37 Bln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 545.8% -EPS (Q4): $5.42 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 569.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $26.39 Bln vs. $20.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX