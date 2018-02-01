Banco Bradesco 4Q17 Results

SAO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The main figures reported by Bradesco (BM&FBovespa: BBDC3; BBDC4, NYSE: BBD)in 2017, considering the consolidation, from July 1, 2016, of HSBC Bank Brasil S.A. and its subsidiaries (HSBC Brasil):

1. Recurring Net Income for 2017 stood at R$19.024 billion (an increase of 11.1% over the R$17.121 billion in Recurring Net Income in 2016), corresponding to earnings per share of R$3.13, and return on Average Adjusted Shareholders' Equity of 18.1%.

2. As for the source, the Recurring Net Income is composed of R$13.490 billion from financial activities, representing 70.9% of the total, and of R$5.534 billion from insurance, pension plans and capitalization bond operations, which together account for 29.1%.

3. On December 31, 2017, Bradesco's market capitalization stood at R$200.521 billion, showing a growth of 24.7% over December 2016.

4. Total Assets, in December 2017, stood at R$1.298 trillion, an increase of 0.4% over December 2016. The annualized return on Average Total Assets was 1.5%.

5. In December 2017, the Expanded Loan Portfolio reached R$492.931 billion, a 4.3% decrease over December 2016. Operations with individuals totaled R$175.469 billion (an increase of 2.0% over December 2016), while operations with companies totaled R$317.462 billion (a 7.4% decrease over December 2016).

6. Assets under Management stood at R$1.987 trillion, a 4.3% increase over December 2016.

7. Shareholders' Equity totaled R$110.457 billion in December 2017, 10.0% higher than in December 2016. The Basel III Ratio, based on the Prudential Conglomerate stood at 17.1%, 13.1% of which is Tier I Capital.

8. A total of R$7.204 billion was paid and provisioned to shareholders as Interest on Shareholders' Equity for the profit generated in 2017, R$2.384 billion of which was paid in monthly and interim installments, and R$4.820 billion was provisioned.

9. The Interest-Earning Portion of the NII totaled R$62.775 billion in 2017, showing a decrease of 0.5% compared to 2016.

10. The 90-day Delinquency Ratio stood at 4.7% in the end of December 2017, a decrease of 0.8 p.p. compared to December 2016.

11. The Efficiency Ratio (ER), excluding the effect of impairment of financial assets was 40.8% in December 2017 (38.9% in December 2016).

12. Insurance Written Premiums, Pension Plan Contributions and Capitalization Bond Income totaled R$76.289 billion in 2017, up 6.8% when compared with 2016. Technical provisions stood at R$246.653 billion, an increase of 10.4% compared with the balance in December 2016.

13. Investments in Information Technology (IT) totaled R$6.037 billion in 2017.

14. Taxes and contributions paid or recorded in provision, including social security, totaled R$31.584 billion in 2017, of which R$15.548 billion was related to taxes withheld and collected from third parties, and R$16.036 billion, was calculated based on activities developed by the Bradesco Organization, equivalent to 84.3% of the Recurring Net Income.

15. In 2017, Bradesco, in its ongoing resource streamlining efforts, carried out an optimization process of the customer service network, aiming at the continuous improvement and the enhancing of services provided to its customers. Currently, Bradesco offers an extensive Customer Service Network in Brazil, with 73,474 customer service points (PAs), 4,749 Branches, 3,899 Service Branches (PAs), 928 ATMs located on company premises (PAEs) and 38,708 Bradesco Expresso customer service points (Correspondents). The Bank also offers 35,590 Bradesco ATMs and 21,259 Banco24Horas Network ATMs.

16. Payroll, plus charges and benefits totaled R$16.874 billion in 2017. Social benefits provided to employees of the Bradesco Organization and their dependents amounted to R$4.638 billion, while investments in education, training and development programs totaled R$170.775 million.

17. Major Awards and Acknowledgments in the period:

most awarded company for the "Best in People Management" prize (Valor Carreira, of Valor Econômico newspaper);

highlighted in the "Top of Mind" survey as the private financial institution most present in the minds of Brazilians (Folha de S. Paulo newspaper);

first place in the general ranking and winner of the "100 Most Innovative in companies in the Use of IT" award (IT Mídia in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers - PWC);

winner of the 2017 IT Leaders award, in the Banks and Insurance categories, and for the second consecutive year won the top position in the 2017 Top 100 IT Leaders ranking (17th edition of Computerworld);

named the best manager of wholesale and multimarket funds in Brazil (Exame magazine, based on a survey conducted by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation); and

largest private group in the "Valor Grandes Grupos" ranking (Valor Econômico newspaper).

The Bradesco Organization is committed to the sustainable development of Brazil. We set our business guidelines and strategies with a view of incorporating the best sustainability practices, considering the context and the potential of each region, thus contributing to the generation of shared value in the long-term. To reinforce this position, we emphasized adherence to globally recognized business initiatives, such as: Global Compact, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Equator Principles, CDP (Carbon Disclosure Program), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), GHG Protocol Program (Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program) and Companies for Climate Change (EPC). The Board of Directors, through the Sustainability Committee, monitors the sustainability deliberations. Excellence in business management is recognized by the main indexes of Sustainability, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - "World and Emerging Markets", of the New York Stock Exchange, the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), and the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2), both from B3.

With a broad social and educational program put in place 61 years ago, Fundacão Bradesco operates 40 schools across Brazil. In 2017, a budget of R$624.359 million benefited 96,754 students enrolled in its schools at the following levels: Basic Education (from Kindergarten to High School and Higher Secondary Technical-Professional Education), youth and adult education; and preliminary and continued vocational training, focused on creating jobs and income. In addition to the guarantee of free, quality education, the students enrolled in the Basic Education system, numbering over 42 thousand, also receive uniforms, school supplies, meals, and medical and dental assistance. Fundacão also benefited 608 thousand students via distance learning (EaD), through its e-Learning portal "Escola Virtual" (Virtual School), where students completed at least one of more than 90 courses offered in its schedule. Another 15,101 students are taking part in projects and actions in partnership, such as the Program Educa+Acão and in Technology courses.

The Financial Statements can be found in Bradesco's Investor Relations website at banco.bradesco/ir

