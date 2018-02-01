

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) were losing around 2 percent in German trading after the automotive giant on Thursday cautioned on fiscal 2018 earnings due to high spending on new technologies. This was despite reporting significant growth in fourth-quarter profit. The company also lifted its dividend.



For fiscal 2018, the company projects EBIT to be in the prior-year magnitude, of 14.68 billion euros, while it sees slight growth in unit sales and revenue.



'While growth in unit sales and revenue will have a positive impact on the development of earnings, the continuation of very high advance expenditure for the model offensive and innovative technologies will dampen earnings growth, so the company anticipates Group EBIT in the magnitude of the previous year in 2018,' the company said in its statement.



In its fourth quarter, net profit climbed 49 percent to 3.29 billion euros from prior year's 2.21 billion euros. Earnings per share were 2.99 euros, higher than 2.01 euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 3.47 billion euros, slightly higher than 3.46 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue increased 6 percent to 43.59 billion euros from last year's 41 billion euros.



In the quarter, revenues from Mercedes-Benz Cars division grew 4 percent to 24.95 billion euros, Daimler Trucks grew 13 percent to 9.54 billion euros, and Mercedes-Benz Vans increased 9 percent to 3.77 billion euros.



Daimler Group recorded sales of 873,040 units in the quarter, up 9 percent, with double-digit growth in Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Vans.



Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 5, 2018 that the dividend per share for the 2017 financial year be increased to 3.65 euros from prior year's 3.25 euros.



In Germany, Daimler shares were trading at 72.39 euros, down 1.82 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX