

Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $163.02 million, or $0.70 per share. This was up from $134.68 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $1.14 billion. This was up from $0.97 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $163.02 Mln. vs. $134.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.72 Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05



