

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $71.57 million, or $1.95 per share. This was up from $58.88 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $704.4 million. This was up from $552.9 million last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $71.57 Mln. vs. $58.88 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q4): $704.4 Mln vs. $552.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.4%



