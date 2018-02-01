

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.45 billion, or $1.67 per share. This was higher than $1.43 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $18.83 billion. This was up from $16.93 billion last year.



United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.43 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q4): $18.83 Bln vs. $16.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.03 to $7.37



