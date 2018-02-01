Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized a commercial license agreement with Recording Artist and Actor JAMES MASLOW, to launch and manage a JAMES MASLOW-inspired and branded gamesroom on its social gaming platform at JamesMaslow.Backstageplay.com. Revenue generated from the gamesroom will be shared equally by the parties after certain agreed expenses. James Maslow Games is scheduled to launch today and will be promoted by MASLOW and his team throughout all platforms.

JAMES MASLOW is a recording artist, actor, producer and activist best known as a member of the international hit recording group "Big Time Rush", whose band starred in the television series of the same name, selling millions of albums, concert tickets, and merchandise around the world. James released his debut solo album, "How I Like It" through Sony worldwide in 2017, and was crowned the 2017 Macy's iHeartRadio "Rising Star". Coming off the whirlwind 2017, with highlights that included performances at the KIIS FM and Z100 Jingle Ball Concerts in December, MASLOW recently released two singles; "Falling" and a remix to "How I Like It" (TRIFØR Remix) from on his debut album. It was just announced that MASLOW will be part of the cast for first Celebrity Big Brother: US, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 7 on CBS. The series follows a diverse group of celebrities living together in a house with a live feed running 24/7. Each week, two members will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving a grand prize. In 2014, Maslow competed and finished fourth as the last male standing in the 18th season of "Dancing with the Stars", where he earned perfect scores for his contemporary dance to "Let It Go" and his Cha-cha-cha to "Love Never Felt So Good" which helped to get him to the finals.

"We are excited to have completed an agreement with James in advance of his upcoming commitments with the CBS Celebrity Big Brother: US reality TV series" said Scott White, Backstageplay's CEO. "As 2017's iHeartRadio "Rising Star" and an active social media participant, we believe James Maslow Games is a perfect addition for James to connect with his fans."

"My fans do so much for me, sometimes it feels like I don't give enough back. So, I'm excited to be collaborating with Backstageplay to create a fun and rewarding experience for all the people who have given me so much," commented Maslow.

As part of the compensation working with the Company, it has granted stock options to James to purchase up to 100,000 common shares, exercisable up to and including January 27, 2023, at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and any necessary regulatory approvals.

Please visit James Maslow Games at https://jamesmaslow.backstageplay.com/

Visit our corporate website at www.backstageplay.com, where you can find a short video and a corporate presentation.

For further information please contact:

Scott White, CEO

+1 (416) 704-6611

info@backstageplay.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor IROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and such forward looking statements represent managements current beliefs with respect to the business of the Company and may not be achieved. The Company expressly disclaims any intention update or revise any forward-looking statements. This news release is not an offer to sell or solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The Company's securities will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any state securities laws.