

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $218.11 million, or $1.03 per share. This was down from $249.66 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $1.94 billion. This was down from $1.97 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $218.11 Mln. vs. $249.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.5%



