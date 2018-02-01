

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $544 million, or $1.05 per share. This was higher than $465 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.69 billion. This was up from $3.36 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $544 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.05 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.8%



