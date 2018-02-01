

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $712 million, or $3.41 per share. This was up from $675 million, or $3.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $53.62 billion. This was up from $50.13 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $712 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.5% -EPS (Q3): $3.41 vs. $3.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q3): $53.62 Bln vs. $50.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.50 to $12.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX