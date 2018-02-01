Den 5 oktober 2017 observationsnoterades aktierna i Viking Supply Ships AB ("Bolaget") mot bakgrund av att Bolaget den 25 september 2017 offentliggjort information om att Bolaget inte klarade av att uppfylla kovenanter som reglerades i avtal med dess finansieringsbanker, samt i ett pressmeddelande den 4 oktober 2017 vidare förtydligat dess finansiella ställning.



Den 10 januari 2018 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget genomfört en företrädesemisson och två riktade emissioner, och därigenom tillförts rörelsekapital. Den 31 januari 2018 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att dess finansiella omstrukturering var slutförd.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN-kod SE0000143521, orderboks-ID 000964) ska tas bort fr.o.m. idag den 1 februari 2018.



On October 5, 2017, the shares in Viking Supply Ships AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release from the Company on September 25, 2017 stating that the Company was in breach of covenants under loan agreements with its lending banks, and to a press release from the Company on October 4, 2017, with further information on the Company's financial position.



On January 10, 2018, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had completed a rights issue and two directed share issues, and thereby raised working capital. On January 31, 2018, the Company published a press release with information that the Company had completed its financial restructuring.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN code SE0000143521, order book ID 000964) shall be removed with effect as of today, February 1, 2018.



