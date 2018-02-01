

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.74 billion, or $0.91 per share. This was up from $1.32 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $6.10 billion. This was down from $6.25 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.74 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $6.10 Bln vs. $6.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.4%



