Research: "Understanding 2018 Selling Challenges" from Richardson, Leading Sales Training Company, Reveals Emerging Challenges and Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced today the results of its annual research study, "Understanding 2018 Selling Challenges."

With hundreds of responses from in-the-field sales professionals and managers, Richardson's annual Selling Challenges Study equips readers with the data and insights needed to make 2018 a success. The data reveals challenges, such as driving buyer consensus, overcoming the status quo, and the need for better team selling.

In the research, Richardson explores participants' answers to six key questions covering the sales environment today. The research shows that success in 2018 will require the sales professional to reach a level of preparation that yields insights necessary to become a trusted advisor. However, increasingly complex sales have made this goal a challenge.

"Buying decisions are becoming more sophisticated, as additional stakeholders enter the picture, each with individual needs," remarked Richardson's Chief Marketing Officer, Andrea Grodnitzky. "Rising to this challenge means understanding the decision-making process so that the sales professional can articulate the value that speaks to each stakeholder."

To download the 2018 study, go to the Richardson website or download it directly here.

