$4.25 Bn Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market, 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Market - Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cardiac assist devices global market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR to reach $4,255.5 million by 2024.



Products of Cardiac assist devices market is segmented into Ventricular Assist Device {(Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD) and Biventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD)}, Total Artificial Heart (TAH) and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP). CAD market by pump type is segmented into Pulsating or Pneumatic Pump and Continuous Flow Pump. The continuous flow pump is further segmented into Axial flow pump and Centrifugal flow pump.



CAD market by implant type is segmented into Extracorporeal CAD, Intracorporeal CAD and Percutaneous CAD. CAD market by patient type is segmented into Adult and Pediatric CAD. Applications of Cardiac assist devices are segmented into Bridge to Transplant (BTT), Bridge to destination (BTD), Bridge to Recovery (BTR). End-User of Cardiac assist devices are segmented into hospitals, academics & research institutes and other End-user (catheterization labs and ambulatory settings).



This report concentrates on Cardiac assist devices that are placed internally (VAD, TAH), externally (VAD) and percutaneously (VAD and IABP) for treating end-stage heart failure, cardiogenic shock, ventricular insufficiency, acute heart attack, intraoperative and postoperative cardiac procedures. The mechanical circulatory devices like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) or Heart lung machine and other cardiac assist devices like pacemakers and defibrillators are not considered in Cardiac assist devices global market report.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Markets Covered

2.4 Stakeholders

2.5 Research Methodology



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Heart Failure

3.3.1.2 Shortage of Heart Donors

3.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in VAD

3.3.1.4 Rising Geriatric Population

3.3.1.5 Vast Pipeline Products

3.3.1.6 Increase in Funding for CAD Research

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Adverse Events and Complication With the Implantations of CAD

3.3.2.2 Cost of the Devices

3.3.2.3 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.3.2.5 Availability of Alternative Products

3.3.2.6 Cardiac Assist Devices Product Recalls Due to FDA Mandates

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.2 U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 China

3.4.6 Japan

3.4.7 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.5.1.1 Ventricular Assist Device Reimbursement

3.5.1.2 CAD Physician Reimbursement

3.6 Upcoming Technology

3.7 Clinicl Trial Data

3.8 Patent Trends

3.9 Technological Advancements

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (PVAD)

3.9.3 Medical Coatings for Cardiac Assist Devices

3.9.4 Advancement in Blood Flow Technology

3.10 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.11 Supply Chain Analysis

3.12 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.12.1 Cardiac Assist Device Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.2 Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.3 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Global Market Share Analysis

3.13 Cardiac Assist Devices Number of Units by Region

3.13.1 Ventricular Assist Devices Number of Units by Region

3.13.1.1 Extracorporeal Ventricular Assist Devices

3.13.1.2 Intracorporeal Ventricular Assist Devices

3.13.1.3 Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

3.13.2 Total Artificial Heart Number of Units by Region

3.14 Comparison of Cardiac Assist Devices



4 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

4.2.1 Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)

4.2.2 Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)

4.2.3 Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices (BiVAD)

4.3 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABP)

4.4 Total Artficial Heart (TAH)



5 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Implant Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Extracorporeal or Paracorporeal CAD

5.3 Intracorporeal CAD

5.4 Percutaneous CAD



6 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Pump Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pulsatile Flow Pump

6.3 Continuous Flow Pump

6.3.1 Centrifugal Flow Pump

6.3.2 Axial Flow Pump



7 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Patient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pediatric CAD

7.3 Adult CAD



8 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bridge to Transplant (BTT)

8.3 Bridge to Destination Therapy (BTD)

8.4 Bridge to Recovery (BTR)



9 Cardiac Assist Devices Global Market, by End-Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Academics & Research Institutes

9.4 Other End-Users



10 Regional Analysis



11 Company Developments



12 Major Companies

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Abiomed, Inc.

12.3 Berlin Heart GmbH

12.4 Bivacor Inc.

12.5 Carmat SA

12.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Xenios AG)

12.7 Getinge Group (Maquet)

12.8 Medtronic, Plc

12.9 Reliantheart Inc.

12.10 Syncardia Systems, Inc

12.11 Teleflex Incorporated

12.12 Zeon Corporation



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed, Inc.

Balton Sp. Z O.O

Berlin Heart GmbH

Bivacor, Inc.

Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd

Cardiobridge GmbH

Carmat SA

Cleveland Heart , Inc.

, Inc. Corwave SA

Evaheart, Inc.

Fineheart Sarl

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. KGaA (Xenios AG)

Getinge Ab (Maquet Holding)

GPB Life Science Holdings Llc (Insightra Medical, Inc.)

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Mitiheart Corporation

Oregonheart

Procyrion

Reliantheart, Inc.

Scandinavian Real Heart

Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co. Ltd

Syncardia Systems, LLC

Tandem Life (Cardiacsystem, Inc)

Teleflex Incorporated

Windmill Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (WCS)

Zeon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jm8ch5/4_25_bn_cardiac?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

