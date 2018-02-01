

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $530 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $5.71 billion. This was up from $5.00 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $530 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 90.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 89.6% -Revenue (Q4): $5.71 Bln vs. $5.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.2%



