Infiniti Research, a universal market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top energy industry trends in 2018. In the past few years, global conditions have posed numerous challenges for the companies operating in the energy sector. However, with advanced developments in the energy sector and the emphasis on clean energy measures, 2018 will certainly be a noteworthy year for the energy sector.

The continuously growing population across the world is fueling the demand for energy. The good news is, with environmental worries such as rising global warming, the recent energy industry trends are more focused towards sustainable energy generation methods.

According to the energy industry experts at Infiniti, "The energy industry is facing challenges while providing cheap and reliable energy due to the high costs involved and lack of sufficient resources to meet the growing demand."

Listed below are the top energy industry trends in 2018.

Top energy industry trends in 2018

Improved energy storage to the rescue of renewables: Better battery storage could destroy the main obstacle to renewable energy, contributing more to energy grids.

The recent demand for energy will drive data centers to become smarter and more effectual. The rise of electric vehicles to create an energy 'demand timebomb': Government's plan to control pollution from vehicles by removing fossil-fuel powered vehicles will spur the demand for energy across the globe.

