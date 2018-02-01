VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/18 -- Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Littman Bros Lighting ("Littman") has selected Venzee to automate the process of adding and updating products sold on Littmanbros.com.

Nancy Tyska, Ecommerce Manager at Littman Bros Lighting, commented, "Venzee's software allows us to automatically send enriched, error free product information to our website, knowing with confidence that website data will be accurate, and the most up to date which helps us focus our efforts in growing our business."

Using artificial intelligence, Venzee transforms product information from suppliers and manufacturers into the requirements of retailers, a labor intensive and costly process that the retail industry still performs using spreadsheets.

"Littman Bros are the perfect example of the growing number of retailers that are automating the process of updating their e-commerce stores as their suppliers launch new products or provide updates including inventory" said Kate Hiscox, President of Venzee.

Venzee provides high value customized SaaS (software-as-a-service) solutions to mid-market and tier-1 enterprise clients around the world. Additionally, it accommodates the budgets of up and coming retailers hosted on platforms like Shopify, with pricing starting from US$49 per month.

According to Statista, in 2016, the global e-commerce industry achieved estimated US$1.8 trillion dollars in sales, and is expected to grow to US$4.5 trillion by 2021. As e-commerce sales continue to grow at staggering rates, the need for better delivery of product information for businesses is now solved with the Venzee software solution.

About Littman

Littman Bros Lighting is a family owned high-end lighting company for both homeowners and industry specialists. Established in 1979 and still going strong, Littman Bros has created something special in the lighting niche that goes beyond selling a product or providing a service. Littman's objective is to be more than a source - they want to be your resource. Littman Bros strives to build relationships and provide knowledge across the industry. With access to all lighting, furniture and home accessory manufacturers, Littman has what its customers need to complete their lighting projects. For more information on Littman Bros Lighting, please visit https://www.littmanbros.com/.

About Venzee

Venzee is a SaaS company that launched in 2014 to help e-commerce vendors and retailers easily share product information in a US$23 trillion retail industry (source: Statista). Traditionally, this was done using spreadsheets which created a labor-intensive process that delayed products from reaching the marketplace. Venzee's technology, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline product information management, allows thousands of vendors and retailers to seamlessly share information, avoiding delays and getting products to market faster than ever. The Company graduated from notable startup accelerator program 500 Startups and is already powering some of the biggest brands in the world.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://meshblockchain.com.

Investor RelationsCaleb JeffriesInvestor Relations, Kin Communications Inc.1-866-684-6730VENZ@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the execution of the Company's growth strategy. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated December 12, 2017, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

