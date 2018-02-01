

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $354 million, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $312 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $2.77 billion. This was up from $2.65 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $354 Mln. vs. $312 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62 Full year EPS guidance: $2.72 - $2.80



