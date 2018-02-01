

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $383.0 million, or $1.12 per share. This was lower than $387.3 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $900.0 million. This was down from $912.9 million last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $383.0 Mln. vs. $387.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $900.0 Mln vs. $912.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX