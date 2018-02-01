CF&B Communication: CF&B Communication selected by Euronext as a preferred partner of the « Trade & Leverage » programme

Paris, February 2018 - Euronext renews its trust in CF&B Communication by choosing it as one of the preferred partners elected in the « Trade & Leverage » programme.

This programme, launched in January 2018, and dedicated to European Tech SMEs will enable German, Italian, Spanish and Swiss companies newly listed on Euronext, to benefit from the best investor relations services, so as to finance their growth through capital markets.

Thus, CF&B Communication, selected in the investor forums and events category, will offer these SMEs its proven expertise in the organization of meetings with institutional investors through its MidCap Events held in several European cities.

Caroline Bader, CF&B Communication's CEO: « We are grateful to Euronext for choosing us once again for the quality of our services to European issuers that we have supported together for almost 20 years. »

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2018 are the Paris 'SmallCap Event' on April 16 and 17, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' on May 16th, the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring on June 27 and 28, the Paris Large & MidCap Event on October 8 and 9, the Madrid European 'Midcap Event' on November 14, and the Geneva European 'Midcap Event' on December 4 and 5. The 2018 events are all open to registration.

