

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly Services (KELYB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $31.6 million, or $0.80 per share. This was up from $19.8 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.42 billion. This was up from $1.30 billion last year.



Kelly Services earnings at a glance:



