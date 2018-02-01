Uoolu 2018 Global Real Estate Internet Summit was successfully held on Jan. 29th in Beijing

100 developers from 22 countries attended

BEIJING, Feb. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 29, 2018, Uoolu successfully held the first Global Real Estate Internet Summit (GREIS) and its Brand and Platform Upgrade Press Conference at Wanda Vista Beijing. The summit brought together hundreds of developers from 22 countries, hundreds of renowned media to the summit, including The Wall Street Journal, South China Morning Post, Reuters andFinancial Times.

Mr. HUANG Xiaodan, the founder and CEO of Uoolu, upgraded the brand and platform at the summit site. Mr. HUANG not only demonstrated the rapid growth of Uoolu, but also focused on explaining Uoolu's newfocus, centered on "transaction" and "asset management". He also elaborated on four aspects of Uoolu innovation and upgrading, including new information management, new finance, new products, and a new portal. Mr. HUANG also anticipated the globalization and technical integration for global real estate investments.

LU Chaobo, co-founder and CTO of Uoolu, released the datafrom theglobal real estate industry, showing three major innovations: cross-nation, cross-sector and real-time performance. Mr. LU also demonstrated the top destinations of global real estate investment and basic features of Chinese investors.

The summit included three panel discussions to explore the most cutting-edge issues in the global real estate industry, including New Trends of Global Real Estate Investments Led by Real Estate + Finance, AI and Blockchain Innovatively Empowering the Global Real Estate Market and Redefining the Global Real Estatewith Chinese Purchasing Power + Internet. Chaired by Ms. ZHANG Yiwen, partner and VP of Uoolu, the third Panel exhibited the most efficient way to connect the international market and the products and services to meet their requirements in the Internet era.

Mr. Huang Xiaodan, together with top strategic partner developers worldwide including Emaar from UAE, Lennar from the US, Origin from Thailand, KI from Japan, Berkshire Hathaway from theUS, Deyaar from UAE, IP Global from theUK andRaeon international from Australia, joined to light the Uoolu.com logo and launched the strategic signing ceremony.

The first Global Real Estate Internet Summit of Uooluwas a grandeventfor Real Estate in 2018. In the future, Uoolu will continuously upgrade its platform and services for the vast number of users and global partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636562/GREIS.jpg