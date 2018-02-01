Acquisition will add strong visualization and communications capabilities across Certara's data science decision-support value chain

Certara, the global leader in model-informed drug development and regulatory science, today announced that it has acquired BaseCase Management GmbH, a data visualization software as a service (SaaS) company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York. BaseCase, which will join Certara's Strategic Consulting Services division, has extensive Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) expertise and is actively working in the area of market access. As a key element in Certara's data science portfolio, BaseCase technology will soon be leveraged across the company's industry-leading pharmacometrics, mechanistic modeling, and regulatory science platforms.

The healthcare industry is under increasing pressure to demonstrate the value delivered by new medications and devices. BaseCase's interactive platform improves how life science companies communicate and present that value, whether to C-suite executives, physicians and healthcare providers, or payers and health authorities. This elegant cloud-based solution is ideal for companies seeking to build their own bespoke, branded apps to deliver impactful communication of complex models, analyses, and data. By integrating content creation with sales enablement, it allows users to quickly create and personalize a visual value proposition around a drug or device's ROI and business case.

"We are delighted that BaseCase is joining Certara and we are looking forward to expanding the applications for its user-friendly, mobile communications technology. BaseCase simplifies communication of complex data and models," said Thomas Kerbusch, PhD, President of Certara Strategic Consulting Services. "BaseCase's interactive platform will enable pharmaceutical and medical technology companies to visualize model results and large, real-world datasets to make sound decisions quickly, within controlled communication cascades," added Dr. Kerbusch.

"The BaseCase team is excited to join Certara and take adoption of our visualization and communications platform to the next level. We are confident that we are a great match. Both companies have comparable cultures entrepreneurial, dynamic, diverse, and quality driven and possess a similar mix of scientific and software engineering staff. With the growing acceptance of modeling and simulation in life sciences comes the need to simplify complex data science concepts and results. Certara is the perfect home for BaseCase," said BaseCase CEO Gijs Hubben, PhD.

"Certara's extensive software development capability and deep expertise in model-informed drug development will enable us to further accelerate BaseCase's evolution and growth in this expanding market space," said BaseCase CTO, Diarmuid Glynn. "We have already identified several expansion projects that will result from the merger."

BaseCase technology allows users to easily create content, including embedded data visualization assets such as spreadsheets, interactive calculators, communications tools, and videos within a web browser environment. Extensive graphical design of the platform optimizes clarity of communication. Currently being employed by market access, health economics and IT departments at leading life science companies, the platform includes template tools that facilitate country adaptation of presentations, including translation and localization. The perfect marriage between a spreadsheet and a slide show presentation, it allows users to create and distribute mobile apps for customer engagement with a simple drag and drop approach that does not require any coding experience.

Financial details about the transaction were not disclosed.

About BaseCase

BaseCase is a software as a service (SaaS) solution specializing in building interactive, spreadsheet-driven web-apps for the pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic industries. BaseCase provides the technology and consulting expertise to create customizable apps that transform health economic evidence into powerful communication tools. Its healthcare enterprise customers benefit from BaseCase's simple development process so that customer-facing representatives can start to improve commercial effectiveness by clearly presenting the clinical and economic value of new pharmaceuticals, devices and diagnostics to payers. BaseCase is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Poland. For more information, visit www.basecase.com.

About Certara

Certara is a leading decision support technology and consulting organization committed to optimizing drug development and improving health outcomes. Certara's solutions, which span drug discovery through patient care, use the most scientifically-advanced modeling and simulation technologies and regulatory strategies to increase the probability of regulatory and commercial success. Its clients include hundreds of global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies. For more information, visit www.certara.com.

