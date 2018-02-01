New European office located just outside Amsterdam to provide Mimo Monitors with the ability to serve international customers with ease



CHICAGO, 2018-02-01 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the leader in small touch screen monitors, announced that they are opening a new office in Nieuwegein, just outside Amsterdam, expanding its presence in Europe and around the globe. On the cusp of Mimo Monitors' surpassing growth targets in this region and overall large sales growth in 2017, this new office will support Mimo Monitors' expansion across Europe and provide an additional touchpoint for international clients.



Additionally, this new European base will increase Mimo Monitors' ability to provide superior customer service to businesses in the region seeking touchscreen monitor solutions to enhance productivity and transform how they engage with customers.



"We are delighted to make our small touchscreen expertise more accessible to clients in Europe and continue to grow our business in a way that benefits our customers. This new office represents our commitment to Europe and we know we will have a positive future globally," said David Anderson, President and Founder of Mimo Monitors. "In addition to honoring our promise of 'touchscreens with human touch', this global expansion allows us to continue growing our talented team who can help tell the Mimo Monitors story, and provide top-notch customer service."



Mimo Monitors has added Remco Bon to the team who joins with more than 25 years of global experience in ICT/Telecom sales and sales management. He will lead the Amsterdam office and provide sales and support for European customers.



"I'm pleased to be heading up an office in Amsterdam with the goal of continuing to grow Mimo Monitors' business on an international scale," said Remco Bon, Head of Sales for the Amsterdam office. "We're dedicated to offering our unique and flexible expertise in the small touchscreen arena while providing ongoing one-on-one support to exceed our client's needs."



The Mimo Monitors Netherlands office opened in January 2018, and marks the first European office for Mimo Monitors, adding to offices in North America and South Korea. This global expansion comes after of a great year of growth for Mimo Monitors in 2017, who recently announced collaborations with both Google and Logitech. The Mimo Monitors Amsterdam office is located at: Galvanibaan 4, 3439 MG Nieuwegein, Netherlands and can be reached at +31(0)20 299 0160.



About Mimo Monitors:



Mimo Monitors, established in 2008, is a global expert and industry leader in small touchscreen monitors, displays, and tablets. Designed with a solutions-first approach, Mimo Monitors believes in creating small footprint, high value displays that drive innovation and provide a seamless experience for digital signage, conference rooms, kiosks, point of purchase, point of sale, hospitality, and more. The Mimo Monitors world-class team has deployed Mimo Monitors solutions in locations throughout the world for Fortune 500 companies, both in the US and around the world.



dana@spokeandwheelstrategy.com