The paid subscription shares in Endomines AB will be delisted. The last day of trading will be February 2, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: ENDO BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010740647 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147893 ---------------------------------------



