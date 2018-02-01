The Norwegian polysilicon producer saw its stake in the joint venture (JV) with Chinese silicon material manufacturer, NSF reduced, after the latter agreed to provide all of REC Silicon's outstanding capital contribution for the project.Norway-based polysilicon manufacturer, REC Silicon ASA announced that its Asian subsidiary, REC Silicon Pte. Ltd and Chinese silicon material provider, Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Tian Hong New Energy Co. Ltd (SNF) have come to an agreement on the outstanding capital contribution that REC Silicon has to provide for their common project involving a 20,000 MT polysilicon ...

