Stand-alone system supports software-defined LTE configuration

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE MKT: WTT), today announced the CA-D8A4-RF4, a stand-alone hardware platform supporting eNodeB and UE configurations for LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) networks.

The platform comes pre-integrated and tested with CommAgility's Small Cell or Mobile LTE software providing out-of-the box connectivity, thus cutting time to market and reducing risk. The CA-D8A4-RF4 has been designed for use in applications such as small cell, relay and terminal equipment, in private network markets including Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and ground-to-air. By providing high-performance, flexible processing and interfacing, it delivers a platform that enables customers to benefit from CommAgility's world-leading experience of LTE adaptation for specialized private networks.

"CA-D8A4-RF4 is the result of CommAgility's deep expertise in private network requirements and long-term experience working with customers' unique needs," said Edward Young, Vice President and General Manager at CommAgility. "By providing a fully software-defined platform and bespoke LTE customization at all protocol layers, we can enable customers to leverage the benefits of LTE into real-world applications."

Baseband processing is performed by the TCI6638K2K System on Chip (SoC) from Texas Instruments. The CommAgility LTE SmallCell software supports an eNodeB with 120 active, 360 connected users and a throughput of up to 300Mbps downlink, 102Mbps uplink. EPC integration can also be supported to create a stand-alone network on the platform.

As a terminal the mobile platform supports a Release 10 feature set with 20MHz bandwidth, 2x2 MIMO and 64QAM. Combined with CommAgility's LTE UE software, it is ideal for highly differentiated LTE UE products that require customization. Enhancements such as extended Doppler shift and latency for high-speed, long range applications are available.

The CA-D8A4-RF4 has a software-defined RF front end with four transmit and receive channels supporting bands between 410MHz and 5925MHz with bandwidths up to 100MHz, making the platform ideal for 5G new radio development. Independent front end modules support TDD and FDD modes of operation at up to +21dBm rated power output per antenna and allow easy customisation for different frequency bands or higher power outputs. The channels can be operated in 4x4 MIMO or 2x2 MIMO 2CC carrier aggregated mode. Three CPRI interfaces are provided to support remote radio head operation if required.

A range of build options is available, and further customization of the platform and enclosure design is possible in volume, to enable the best technical and commercial fit to a customer application to be achieved.

The CA-D8A4-RF4 will be available from July 2018.

About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton Electronics, CommAgility, Microlab and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY and stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety monitors, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group company, is an award-winning developer of embedded signal processing and RF modules, and LTE PHY/stack software, for 4G and 5G mobile network and related applications. CommAgility designs the latest DSP, FPGA and RF technologies into compact, powerful, and reliable products based on industry standard architectures. CommAgility's LTE software for mobile devices and wireless infrastructure includes physical layer and protocol stack for small cells, physical layer and protocol stack for terminals, an advanced scheduler for small cells, and IP development in the areas of advanced PHY algorithms in multi-core SDR platforms.

