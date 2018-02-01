Euromoney Institutional Investor said first-quarter revenues had grown 6% after acquisitions helped offset exchange rate fluctuations. Updating the City ahead of its annual general meeting, the information and events group said revenues for the three months to 31 December came in at £100.8m, in line with expectations. Recent acquisitions include Layer123, which focuses on the telecoms sector, and papers and packaging specialist RISI, which was recently inspected by the European Commission as ...

