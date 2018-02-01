FTSE 250 plastics products manufacturer RPC Group reported a surge in third-quarter sales and said it was working with governments to reduce plastic waste. Revenues for the three months to 31 December rose 31% year-on-year to £898m, boosted by acquisitions and organic growth. Profits both before and after exceptional items were in line with management expectations and had grown "significantly", with the organic growth rate at the end of the quarter at 2.6%. Chief executive Pim Vervaat said: "I ...

