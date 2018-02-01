The eurozone's booming manufacturing sector made a strong start to 2018, as it maintained the record performance seen throughout 2017. The IHS Markit Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in at 59.6 for January, in line with the earlier 'flash' figure,. That represented a three-month low and was marginally below December's high of 60.6. But the figures still remain among the best seen since the survey began in 1997. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: "The eurozone's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...