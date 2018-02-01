smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, is proud to announce today its brand new blockchain-based solution.

The new and fully integrated smartTrade solution captures and sends post-trade data to a private and permissioned Distributed Ledger. This guarantees all trades are recorded and cannot be altered. For smartTrade's clients, it's an additional proof of transparency and allows them to be prepared for any audits or future regulatory requirements. smartTrade's hosted clients will be able to subscribe to this new global service and access it quickly and easily through an open API.

"We started exploring blockchain technology as a result of client feedback and because we believe that blockchain is a major technology milestone which can be leveraged to solve many transparency issues the financial world is facing today," commented David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies. "Innovation is what drives smartTrade and while our post-trade Distributed Ledger is our first blockchain-based application, we are already exploring how to expand our use of this technology," he concluded.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 95 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005631/en/

Contacts:

smartTrade Technologies

Lise Grant, +44(0) 782 684 7707

lgrant@smart-trade.net