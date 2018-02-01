Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analytics article on the top telecom industry trends for 2018. Telecom industry firms have been so careful in recent years that their basic operational structure has collapsed. Before moving into the new year, you need to be sure that you can win and showcase the capabilities required to compete successfully. Quantzig has listed the most important trends in the telecom industry to help you survive in this industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005656/en/

Telecom Industry Trends What Does 2018 Have in Store (Graphic: Business Wire)

The telecom industry is experiencing a period of evolution. In the recent times, telcos have witnessed sluggish growth in the B2C sector, decline in traditional revenue, and dipping average revenue per user. However, the contribution of popular telecom industry trends such as OTT, IoT, and AI in increasing profits and development of processes during the past few years has sparked the hope for growth in the industry.

According to the telecom industry experts at Quantzig, "The rigorous regulatory measures that have been levied on telecom companies are putting them under enormous performance pressure."

View Quantzig's comprehensive list of the top telecom industry trends for 2018

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering analytics solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top telecom industry trends in store for 2018.

Top telecom industry trends

Traffic expansion is on the rise: Big challenge for telcos is to build the additional infrastructure for new technologies.

Big challenge for telcos is to build the additional infrastructure for new technologies. Growth in the IoT market: New services being deployed on top of old technologies will help the Internet of Things market to grow suggestively.

New services being deployed on top of old technologies will help the Internet of Things market to grow suggestively. Bidding adieu to 2G: In the era of 4G, 2G has become outdated. As a result, the demand for network services that are up to date with the latest requirements is rising.

In the era of 4G, 2G has become outdated. As a result, the demand for network services that are up to date with the latest requirements is rising. Visit our page, to view the complete list of the top telecom industry trends in store for 2018.

Request a freedemo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201005656/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us