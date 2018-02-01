Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q4 2017 Results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Schibsted Media Group Q4 2017 report on 8 February 2018.

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 8 February 2018 at 07.00 CET

Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at www.schibsted.com/ir (http://www.schibsted.com/ir).

Results Presentation

Time: 8 February 2018 at 09.00 CET

Location: Schibsted's premises in Apotekergata 10, Oslo.

The presentation will be webcasted live at www.schibsted.com/ir (http://www.schibsted.com/ir). It will be presented in English.

CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Conference call for investors and analysts - Q&A session

Time: 8 February 2018 at 14.00 CET

Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English. To participate, please call:

Norway: +47 2350 0296

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

USA: +1 323-794-2093

UK/International: +44 (0)330 336 9412

Conference ID is 6863160.

A recording of the conference call will be made available at www.schibsted.com/ir (http://www.schibsted.com/ir).



Yours sincerely,

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

