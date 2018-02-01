

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc. (TWX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.11 billion, or $2.66 per share. This was up from $0.98 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $8.61 billion. This was up from $7.89 billion last year.



Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.11 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 115.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.66 vs. $1.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 112.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $8.61 Bln vs. $7.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.1%



