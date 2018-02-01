Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2018) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) ("Stompy Bot" or the "Company") announces it has changed its name to "Blocplay Entertainment Inc.", in order to better reflect its existing business and future prospects.

The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new symbol "PLAY" on or about Friday, February 2, 2018.

Chairman of the Board, Jon Gill states, "We are excited to announce a change in the name of our company to better reflect the new direction of our business and to position ourselves as leaders in the esports digital gaming content space with a token enabled platform utilizing the blockchain technology."

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Stompy Bot will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Stompy Bot Corp.

Stompy Bot is the world's first peer-to-peer, decentralized digital entertainment company. The company supports video gamers, developers and content creators -- worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. Stompy Bot plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing and marketing platform for video games and e-sports events through its innovative tokenization system known as TokenPlay.

About TokenPlay.

Token is a technology company involved in the development of blockchain technology in the video game space, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill

Stompy Bot Corporation

Tel: 416-722-1166

Email: jgill@stompybot.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and complete the Acquisition, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.