

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USG Corp. (USG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $77 million, or $0.53 per share. This was higher than $65 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $831 million. This was up from $734 million last year.



USG Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $77 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $831 Mln vs. $734 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.2%



