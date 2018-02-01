

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $167.4 million, or $2.03 per share. This was higher than $154.9 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $1.64 billion. This was down from $1.71 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $167.4 Mln. vs. $154.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $1.86 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q3): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX