

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.21 billion, or $1.14 per share. This was higher than $0.94 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $3.31 billion. This was up from $2.76 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



