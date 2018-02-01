Orkuveita Reykjavíkur, 2018-02-01 14:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orkuveita Reykjavikur (hereinafter the "Issuer") has signed an agreement with Arion Banki hf., Íslandsbanki hf., Kvika banki hf. and Landsbankinn hf. to be designated market makers of the Issuer's bonds for series "OR090524" and "OR090546". Both series have been admitted for trading on NASDAQ OMX Iceland.



The agreement is valid from 7. February 2018 and its purpose is to improve the bonds' liquidity and promote normal pricing.



Market makers are obligated to enter buy and sell offers on the NASDAQ OMX Iceland exchange before the opening of the market. Offers should always be at a minimum of 20m ISK in each of the series that the agreement relates to and shall be renewed not later than 15 minutes after they have been accepted.



The maximum spread between bid and ask can be 1,0% at the most and is determined by the price of valid offers.



If a single market maker has a turnover of more than 60m ISK of nominal amount for a certain bond in automatic trades he can deviate from the maximum spread until the end of the trading day for the respective bond series.



Market makers can borrow shares temporarily in the series to which the agreement relates to after the agreement takes effect.



Further information:



Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: 516-6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is