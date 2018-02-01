

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Thursday morning ahead of some closely watched U.S. economic reports.



Over the course of the morning, we'll see weekly jobless claims, labor productivity, manufacturing activity and construction spending.



Tomorrow the focus will be on the January jobs report.



Gold was down 50 cents at $1342 an ounce as traders continued to assess the yesterday's Federal Reserve announcement.



The FOMC voted to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged, in a range between 1.25 percent and 1.5 percent.



However, the Fed hinted it will increase the benchmark rate at its next meeting, in late March, thanks to an improving economy and signs of inflation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX