ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/01/18 -- ADP® has been named to the BLACK ENTERPRISE® "50 Best Companies for Diversity" list for the second year in a row. The annual list identifies those corporations that proved to be the "best of the best" in developing a culture and enacting policies that promote the inclusion of African Americans within their workforces, senior management ranks, corporate boards and supplier pools.

"It's an honor to be recognized again for ADP's commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Rita Mitjans, chief diversity and corporate social responsibility officer at ADP. "In today's tight labor market, if you're not focused on diversity, you're overlooking key groups of skilled workers. Both internally at ADP and in our relationships with external partners, diversity and inclusion are embedded in our business practices. We know that it takes diverse perspectives to drive successful business outcomes."

As part of ADP's commitment to diversity and inclusion, the company sponsors a significant number of programs aimed at advancing key diversity metrics, including increasing the pipeline of multicultural men and women leaders, advancing and hiring more women in technology, hiring more veterans, and providing LGBTQ-friendly environments. Programs include targeted leadership development, business resource groups, local engagement and diversity committees, and opportunities to share with clients the best practices that have resulted in meaningful improvements with diversity and inclusion at ADP.

In collaboration with The Executive Leadership Council®, the leading organization of black senior managers, BLACK ENTERPRISE sent surveys to the nation's top 1,000 publicly traded companies as well as to the leading 100 global companies with strong U.S. operations. Companies named to the list were chosen based on the programs they've deployed to nurture and maintain a diverse professional space for African Americans and other ethnic minority groups, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

This honor comes on the heels of Debbie Dyson, president of National Account Services and Client Experience at ADP, being named one of BLACK ENTERPRISE's "300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America." The magazine recognized the men and women who ensure their market leadership through revenue generation, profitability, market share and strategic development.

To view the complete list of the "50 Best Companies for Diversity", visit the BLACK ENTERPRISE November/December issue here. To learn more about the "300 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America," check out the BLACK ENTERPRISE September/October issue here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo and ADP A more human resource are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2018 ADP, LLC.

ADP-Media

Media Contact:

Chris Ashraf

ADP, LLC

Chris.Ashraf@ADP.com

973 974-5178



