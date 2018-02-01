Honor View10 Achieves Exceptional Sales Performance in Europe

LONDON, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand, today announced that the latest Honor View10 has achieved extraordinary sales in Europe after the smartphone went on sale in January 2018. The smartphone sold out in Russia and France in less than a day after it was made available online. Honor View10 also won tremendous consumer support in other markets such as Germany. The outstanding sales performance demonstrated the overwhelming response toward the cutting-edge artificial intelligent (AI) technology offered by Honor.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636587/Honor_View10.jpg )



In Russia, Honor View10 sold out in five hours after it went on sale on VMALL.com, a dedicated e-Commerce channel for Honor View10, on January 29. It set new records for opening sales and user registration in the country.

In France, Honor View10 was sold out twice on Amazon. The excellent results made Honor View 10 an "Amazon's Choice" with a 4.7 star rating on Amazon's customer reviews and a top ten smartphone sold on Amazon France. In Germany, Honor View10 also achieved exceptional sales performance and attained 4+ stars in Amazon's customer reviews.

Honor View10, one of the world's first AI smartphones powered by a dedicated Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU), made its debut last December and soon won a series of "Best of CES" awards from Android Authority, Android Central, Android Police, Gadgetmatch, Gear Diary and Pocket-lint. Honor continues to refine user experience and, in the latest system upgrade, has added new features such as Face Unlock, Smart Notifications and Smart Rotate that further enhance ease-of-use and user experience.

Honor View10 is now on sale in Western Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain and France), Russia, India and Malaysia, and will soon be available in the U.S. and other international markets.

"We are excited about the excellent results and appreciate the tremendous support from our customers worldwide," said Mr. George Zhao, Global President of Honor. "Last December, we announced our global growth strategy that aims to make Honor a top-three smartphone brand worldwide in five years. The terrific results are driving us toward this goal. We will continue to bring outstanding technologies, user experience and value to users, and make Honor the most loved smartphone brand for young people and the young at heart."

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at http://www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal