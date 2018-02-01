The Chinese solar PV manufacturer estimates that it shipped between 7.5 and 7.8 GW of modules and cells in 2017, up from an expected 7 to 7.2 GW, with between 2.1 and 2.4 GW shipped in Q4.Announcing its preliminary full year PV module and cell shipments for 2017, JA Solar said performance had exceeded expectations, with up to 7.8 GW shipped. In Q3 2017, it shipped 1.64 GW, while Q2 saw 2.39 GW, which was well above previous company guidance of 1.5 to 1.65 GW. At the time, JA Solar was the second module manufacturer to break the 2 GW barrier in quarterly shipments, a feat first achieved by JinkoSolar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...