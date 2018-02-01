Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new marketing strategy study on the healthcare industry. A firm in the healthcare industry wanted to improve their marketing activities and develop a robust marketing strategy to attract new customer segments. The client wanted to guarantee that their offerings meets the demands of the customers and gain actionable insights.

According to the marketing strategy professionals at Infiniti, "Marketing strategy solutions help companies in competently addressing customer necessities and accordingly plan new strategies to market the product and service offerings."

Over the past few years, there has been an upsurge in the expenditure on healthcare services, and shareholders in the healthcare industry are facing the need for better technologies and operational efficiency to address the determinants of health. There is a need for positioning advanced healthcare delivery models to meet the persistent demand among customers owing to the recent shift from a volume-based to a value-based environment.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to raise their focus on categorizing and scrutinizing the primary market and secondary market and evaluating the level of competition. The client was able to develop a marketing mix to distinguish the product and service offerings from that of the players within the healthcare industry.

This marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain actionable insights into the ways to position their product in the market

Generate a better return on the investment

This marketing strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

Developing a robust marketing campaign that resonates with the target audience

Producing a marketing mix

