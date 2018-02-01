AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Issuance of $650 Million of Credit Facilities

Amsterdam, 1 February 2018(Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new $350 million 7-year senior secured term loan B facility ("term loan"), a $200 million 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility, and a $100 million 5-year letter of credit facility to support AMG Engineering. The total facility amount of $650 million replaces AMG's existing credit facilities which total $400 million. AMG will use the proceeds of the new term loan to refinance its existing credit facility, which was due to expire in July 2021, and provide capital to fund strategic expansion projects.

The refinancing was well received in the debt markets, allowing AMG to secure attractive pricing while enhancing liquidity, improving flexibility and extending its debt maturity profile.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chief Executive Officer of AMG, stated, "We want to thank our lead arrangers, HSBC and Citigroup, for their efficient work. The new long-term facility represents one very important building block in the execution of our stated target to increase EBITDA to $200 million, or more, in 5 years, or less. Given the positive steps we have taken in 2017, we will provide a full strategic update during the annual general meeting of shareholders in May 2018."

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners on the credit facilities. Fifth Third Bank and ABN AMRO Capital USA LLC acted as co-managers. The letter of credit facility was arranged bi-laterally with UniCredit Bank AG, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Frankfurt Branch and Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).



About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

