

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, the Labor Department will release U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 27. The weekly jobless claims are expected to rise 235,000, slightly up from 233,000 in the previous week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



As of 8:25 am ET, the greenback was worth 1.2459 against the euro, 1.4234 against the pound, 0.9307 against the franc and 109.57 against the yen.



