

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices snapped back Thursday morning despite news that OPEC production increased in January.



However, the modest rise in production was from an 8-month low in December.



A report said Venezuela has struggled to maintain output due to political and economic upheaval, and that other OPEC nations are complying with supply quotas.



'Declines are accelerating in Venezuela, which posted the world's biggest unplanned output fall in 2017,' the IEA notes.



WTI light sweet oil was up 57 cents at $65.30 a barrel, back towards a 4-year peak from last week.



Yesteday, the Energy Information Administration reported a 6.8-million-barrel build in U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending January 26. That's a much larger build than analysts were expecting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX