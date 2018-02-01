Advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence Opening the Doors to Growing Number of Revenue Opportunities

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to MarketsandMarkets.com, the IoT technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, to reach USD $639.74 Billion by 2022 from USD $176.00 Billion in 2016. Internet of Things (IoT) refers to the virtual representation of uniquely identifiable objects on a network. Objects, animals or people are provided or embedded with unique identifiers or sensors, helping them to gain the ability of communication and automatically transferring data over a network without requiring human interaction. IoT is a rapidly expanding technology making consumers lives more productive and entertaining. The technology's capacity to decrease costs has been the ultimate factor for its adoption across many sectors. Several significant investment incentives, such as increased productivity, process automation, and time-to-market, have also been boosting innovation and adoption of IoT. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technologies, provides developing status for the official launch of its Indiegogo campaign for its proprietary pet tracking device - https://igg.me/at/guardianorb - As announced on December 21, 2017, Gopher's manufacturer VQ GLOBAL USA, Inc. - commenced design of three models which include the Orb Sphere shape - Mobile Unit, Portable Gateway and the Static Gateway Unit - Single Channel. Construction drawings including schematic diagram of the three models, as well as the specification of the products, features and accessory with packing underway. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html.

This begins Gopher's efforts toward Horizon 2020. Horizon 2020 is a Gopher initiative to enable the communication industry with GopherInsight, a proprietary self-learning private and secure network.

Subject to raising the appropriate level of capital and engaging additional personnel, the first step includes the launch of the Guardian Orb, initially through presales on Indiegogo, followed by Internet sales. Once the initial production is complete, Gopher intends to begin selling the Guardian Orb through its 15,000+/- convenience store locations operating under the Gopher's wholly owned subsidiary, UGopherServices. UGopherServices, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gopher, has established UGO HUB, a network of 15,000+/- locations that provide top prepaid and traditional financial services as well as products and accessories to consumers. With average weekly foot traffic estimated at 2,000 per week (http://distributech.net/Demographics.aspx) - In addition, it is the goal of Gopher is to install base station in these locations to create significant coverage in the southeastern part of the United States. UGO HUB products include: prepaid financial services (credit card, phone card, gift card, etc.), financial services (bill pay, ATM, payday loans, check cashing, Bitcoin, etc.), products and accessories (SIM Card, cellphone chargers, cases, headphones, etc.).

In other Internet of Things- IoT developments in the markets this week:

According to an article published by CBR - Computer Business Review, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is continuing to innovate at the cutting edge with the announcement of two major projects, accelerating NVIDIA AI with cloud and taking its IoT technology to the Port of Rotterdam.NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to leverage the IBM Cloud to apply its fastest V100 GPU, intending to provide customers with the ability to build AI, cloud-native applications.

The union of IBM and NVIDIA has drawn interest from high-profile organizations including NASA, harnessing capabilities provided by the partnership to streamline its asteroid modeling system that uses radar. IBM and NVIDIA's combined services are geared towards processing massive amounts of data, a vital requirement for training AI and deep learning systems - both top tech trends forecasted for the year ahead.

PTC Inc. (PTC) this week announced it has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) to make available the ThingWorxIndustrial Innovation Platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, capitalizing on the two companies' complementary technologies and together targeting opportunities in industrial sectors, including manufacturing. PTC and Microsoft will align the technology and expertise of both companies to deliver a robust solution for Industrial IoT and digital product lifecycle management. At the core of the solution are Microsoft Azure IoT and the ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform, which together enable customers to innovate their products and operations with IoT connectivity, rich contextualization, business systems orchestration, and breakthrough user engagement via mixed reality. Extending these services is PTC's full portfolio of solutions including Creoand Windchillfor design, manufacturing, and service, and Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headwear.

Microsemi Corporation (Nasdaq: MSCC), a leading provider of semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance, recently announced its AcuEdge' Development Kit for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa Voice Service (AVS) won the "Internet of Things (IoT) Product Innovation Award" at the Elektra European Electronics Industry Awards 2017. The prestigious annual award recognizes a semiconductor reference design or system-level product which demonstrates the capabilities and usefulness of the IoT.

