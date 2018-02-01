

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX