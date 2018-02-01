REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs announced the company's Quality Management System (QMS) received certification to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 standard. Data I/O's QMS system governs processes for product design, development and manufacture.

"We are proud that our Redmond factory has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for our QMS systems and processes," said, Joel Hatlen, Vice President, CFO, COO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O has a long history of designing, developing and manufacturing high quality products for our customers. The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates Data I/O has consistent processes in place to deliver the highest quality."

"Automotive customers are required to meet strict quality standards and ensure their suppliers' processes are also certified to meet high quality management systems standards, such as ISO 9001:2015," said Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O's President and CEO. "Since Data I/O's products are used in critical applications, our customers asked us to have our quality processes certified to a recognized quality standard. We are pleased our quality management systems and processes were certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard by an independent auditor and look forward to partnering with our customers to deliver high quality products and services and drive continuous improvement throughout our organization."

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Companies use the standard to demonstrate their ability to manage, monitor and consistently provide quality products and services. Data I/O's QMS system were audited by independent accredited registrars who certified the company's QMS systems and processes meet the ISO 9001:2015 standard. All of Data I/O's manufacturing locations are ISO 9001:2015 certified. The Redmond, WA facility was certified on December 21, 2017 by Great Western Registrar, LLC and the Shanghai, China facility was certified on April 6, 2017 by Shanghai Certification Center of Quality Technology.

Learn more at: www.dataio.com/company/quality

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com

